Lewis and Clark Community College to host job fair

× Expand Photo by Audrey Parsell, Media Services intern More than 50 companies came out to seek potential employees at Lewis and Clark Community College’s April 2016 job fair. This year’s fair will be 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 5.

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College will host its annual Job Fair this spring, hoping to match students and community residents with employers from throughout the metro area.

The fair is free to employers and job seekers and typically draws more than 300 attendees each year. The public is welcome from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 5, in The Commons inside the McPike Math and Science Complex on the west side of the Godfrey campus.

“A wide variety of area employers take part, which means lots of different opportunities for job seekers,” said Terry Lane, director of L&C’s Career and Veteran Services. “Wireless access and computers will be provided so job seekers can visit employer websites or complete applications online. Technical assistance will also be available.”

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring copies of their resumés.

Participating employers will be added as they are confirmed to the public Facebook event. Job seekers do not need a Facebook account to view the event, but if they have one, they can follow the event for update notifications.

Anyone with questions can contact Terry Lane at (618) 468-5500 or at tdlane@lc.edu for more information. Visit lc.edu/career to learn more about L&C Career and Veteran Services.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter