Lewis and Clark focuses on simplifying enrollment

LCCC logo

GODFREY | There’s still time to enroll for Fall 2018 classes at Lewis and Clark Community College. Classes begin Aug. 20.

Students can take advantage of Express Enrollment on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and 14, at L&C’s Enrollment Center, 5800 Godfrey Road.

Just call (618) 468-5240 to make an appointment, and take care of testing, advising, registration and orientation, all during a single visit. Campus tours are also available. Call soon — space is limited.

“We know that deciding to go to college is a big step in a student’s life,” L&C Director of Enrollment and Advising Delfina Dornes said. “The enrollment process can be intimidating for a new student, so we try to make enrolling as simple as possible.”

For those who still need to apply, visit the website and click “Apply Now.”

Anyone who is already a student can also take advantage of walk-in advising services, which began Aug. 1 and will run through the start of classes.

Enrollment Center hours on the college’s Godfrey Campus are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For Enrollment Services at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, contact (618) 468-5851.

Lewis and Clark Community College has more than 40 career and transfer options.

Call the Enrollment Center for more information at (618) 468-2222 or (800) YES-LCCC.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter