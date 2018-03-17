Lewis and Clark offers dual-credit courses

GODFREY — Already know what you want to study in college?

Beginning this fall, high school students who know their area of interest can get a jump start on their postsecondary education by selecting one of Lewis and Clark Community College’s new early college tracks. These Trailblazer Tracks to Early College consist of both dual-credit courses taken within the student’s high school and on-campus courses taken at Lewis and Clark. By working closely with their adviser, students can earn an entire year’s worth of college credit in their chosen area prior to high school graduation.

“The tracks are vigorous, but achievable for students with a strong work ethic,” L&C Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel said. “By completing an entire year’s worth of college, they’re that much closer to achieving their career goals.”

The tracks can also save students a considerable amount of money, especially when compared to a year’s worth of tuition at a four-year university.

Dual-credit courses are free, and by enrolling in a track, students can get their first six on-campus credit hours (typically two classes) at half price.

Several tracks are available, with options for transfer, pre-health and multiple career paths.

To learn more, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

