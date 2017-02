Lewis and Clark to host college fair

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome approximately 60 colleges and universities, proprietary schools and armed forces during the upcoming Illinois Regional College Fair from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Commons.

“The IRCF is a great opportunity for high school and transfer students from throughout the area to visit with public and private universities, community colleges, military and technical schools from all parts of the United States,” Assistant Director of Admissions and Registration Ryan Hodge said. “This event is to inform students and their families about educational options after high school.”

The fair is open to all district high school students, and will include representatives from the following institutions:

Barnes-Jewish College

Blackburn College

Bradley University

Butler University

Chicago State University

Columbia College

Culver-Stockton College

Dominican University

Drury University

Eastern Illinois University

Elmhurst College

Eureka College

Greenville College

Hannibal LaGrange University

Hickey College

Illinois Army ROTC

Illinois College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Illinois Student Assistance Commission

Illinois Wesleyan University

Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis

Lakeview College of Nursing

Lincoln College

Lindenwood University

MacMurray College

Marian University

McKendree University

Millikin University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri Western State University

Monmouth College

Morrison Institute of Technology

Mount Mercy University

Murray State University

Northern Illinois University

Parkland College

Quincy University

Ranken Technical College

Robert Morris University

Saint Louis University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

St. Ambrose University

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

State Technical College of Missouri

Stevens - The Institute of Business & Arts

Stevens - The Institute of Business & Arts (Siba)

Truman State University

University of Arkansas

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Missouri-St. Louis

Vincennes University

Webster University

Western Illinois University

William Woods University

