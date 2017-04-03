Liberty Bank’s 3s For The Money awards more than $3,000

Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high schools with its 3s For The Money basketball promotion recently concluded for the 2016-17 season.

This season marked the sixth year of the promotion and resulted in $3,060 being distributed to five high schools.

During basketball season, the bank once again partnered with Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Marquette Catholic high schools. In addition, Mississippi Valley Christian School joined the program this past season.

“The 3s program has allowed us another opportunity to serve our community while enjoying high school hoops and providing some much-needed funds to area schools,” Liberty Bank Vice President Bret Mayberry said. “We’re pleased to have awarded over $15,000 to the participating high schools through this program over the years.”

Each 3-point basket made by a varsity boys’ or girls’ player during home games earns $10 for the school. A tote board in each gym tracks the total for each school. At the season’s conclusion, the bank presented each school a check for their school’s winnings. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause at their school. Civic Memorial led the way in 2016-17 by earning $1,250.

The program also includes a 3-point halftime shooting competition, which selects one lucky fan at each home game. The fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.

For information about Liberty Bank, call (618) 462-7000.

