Liberty Bank’s 3s For The Money benefits local high schools

Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high schools with the 3s For The Money basketball promotion has concluded for the 2017-18 season.

This season marked the promotion’s seventh year and resulted in $3,970 being distributed to the five participating schools and their fans. 

“The program has allowed us a great opportunity to assist the schools while tying in with the enjoyment of high school basketball,” Liberty Bank Senior Vice President Bret Mayberry said. “We’re pleased to have awarded over $20,000 through 3s For The Money over the years.”  

During the basketball season, the bank once again partnered with Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, and Marquette Catholic high schools and Mississippi Valley Christian School on the promotion. Each three-point basket made by a varsity boys or girls player during home games earned $10 for the school. A tote board in each gym tracked each school’s total. At the conclusion of the season, the bank presented each school a check for its winnings. The schools will use the funds for a worthy cause of their choosing.

The program also includes a fan shooting event, which selects one lucky fan at halftime of each home game. The fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.   

For more information, call (618) 462-7000 or visit its website.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter