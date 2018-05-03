Libraries to receive financial aid

LITCHFIELD | State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) announced $97,056 will be going to 21 libraries in the 95th Legislative House District.

The payments come from Per Capita Grants, which provide funds to cover materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology needed by libraries.

“I am happy to announce the release of this grant money for our public libraries,” Bourne said. “This additional money will enable the growth of a vital resource in our community— our libraries. Libraries are constantly growing and advancing personal knowledge through new technology, which makes them a tremendous asset for everyone.”

The following libraries have been awarded grants:

Assumption Public Library District: $2,322

Frank Bertetti Benld Public Library: $1,945

Brighton Memorial Library District: $2,817

Bunker Hill Public Library District: $5,337

Carlinville Public Library: $7,396

Farmersville-Waggoner Public Library District: $2,063

Gillespie Public Library: $4,148

Girard Township Library: $3,082

Hillsboro Public Library: $7,758

Litchfield Public Library District: $11,240

Kitchell Memorial Library: $1,528

Mount Olive Public Library: $2,623

Nokomis Public Library: $3,673

Carnegie-Schuyler Library: $7,308

Doyle Public Library District: $2,360

Staunton Public Library: $6,423

Stonington Township Public Library: $1,413

Taylorville Public Library: $14,057

Grand Prairie of the West Public Library District: $6,370

Witt Township Memorial Library: $1,453

Worden Public Library District: $1,740

