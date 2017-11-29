Library eliminates overdue fees for children’s materials

× Expand children books

GRANITE CITY — The Six Mile Regional Library District will no longer charge fines for overdue materials from the children’s departments at both library locations beginning Dec. 1.

The decision to eliminate late fines on children’s materials is meant to remove barriers from children having access to library services that are denied with overdue fines. There will continue to be due dates and customers will still need to renew items they cannot return by the due date. Children’s materials will nevertheless need to be returned to the library. If 30 days goes by and items are not returned or renewed, and notices are ignored, customers will receive a bill from the library as they have in the past.

What is new is that the library will no longer charge 10 cents per day for overdue books or $1 per day for overdue videos from the children’s departments. When items are returned in a timely fashion, as expected and agreed upon when registering for a library card, all is good. However, customers with long-overdue items will not be able to check out additional materials until those items have been returned or until the lost item fee has been paid.

The library will also forgive any outstanding overdue fines incurred prior to the new policy for overdue items from the children’s departments. Charges for lost or damaged books remain in effect and will continue to be collected. But fines for bringing children’s materials back late will be forgiven.

This new policy applies to items from only the children’s departments at both library locations.

For more information, call (618) 452-6238.

