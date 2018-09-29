Library offers digital copies of historic high school newspaper

The memories captured in Granite City High School’s newspaper, Granite High World, from 1935 to 1953 have now been found, digitized and made publicly available thanks to a collaborative effort among the Six Mile Regional Library District, Granite City High School Media Center Librarian Paul Macios, and Madison Historical: The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County, Illinois.

Assisting in the effort was the innovative digital repository management team of Madison Historical, including Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Historical Studies professor Jason Stacy and associate professor Jeffrey Manuel, and faculty emeritus and former interim chancellor Stephen Hansen, along with graduate students Brendon Floyd, Lesley Thomson, and Kelli West, and developer and alumnus Ben Ostermeier.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help the Six Mile Regional Library digitize these important documents,” Stacy said. “The Granite High World provides a snapshot of Granite City high school students in the midst of one of the country’s most historically significant eras, including the Great Depression, the Second World War and the earliest years of the Cold War.”

Approximately 100 years of Granite City High School yearbooks are available online. Previously, the 1931-1953 editions were unavailable. Now, 18 volumes spanning the 1935-36 school year to the 1955-56 school year are available, too.

The library district is still searching for information regarding senior photos and yearbooks for 1931-1934. It is also missing physical yearbooks for the years 1912, 1921-24, 1926 and 2010. If anyone has information regarding copies of the missing years, contact the research team at (618) 452-6238, ext. 730, or RT@smrld.org.

Madison Historical: The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County, Illinois is publicly available for use in research, teaching and private study. It documents, preserves and shares the rich history of Madison County and is coordinated by the Department of Historical studies at SIUE.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter