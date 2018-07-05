Licensed therapist to instruct stretching program

ALTON | Residents are invited to participate in a low-intensity stretching program that’s instructed by a licensed physical therapist. The Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with fibromyalgia or mild back problems.

The 6-week program meets weekly at 6:15 p.m. Mondays, starting July 9. The cost is $15; classes will be at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 E. Fifth St.

The class emphasizes low-intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for anyone interested in increasing their flexibility but who is uncomfortable in a traditional group exercise setting. Better flexibility not only can raise coordination, it has the added benefit of decreasing risk of injury.

Participants should bring their own mat and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited. To register online, visit the website.

