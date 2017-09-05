Life gave them a lemon, community made lemonade

The members of a Houston area family thought they had made a wise decision when making their way to the Riverbend on the winds of Hurricane Harvey.

Planning ahead and uncertain as to the storm’s long-term impact on their home, the family’s patriarch learned of a used RV for sale in Bethalto and decided to pack up the kids and drive up to make the purchase. The family’s patriarch, Jackson Potts, who goes by Jack, thought he hit the jackpot in finding this RV. It was older but in great working order, according to the listing, having just one owner over the past 30 years. Buying it would deplete the family’s entire nest egg of savings, but Potts thought it was the best option, given the circumstances.

“It had everything we would need — beds, stove, generator, A/C, refrigerator — and had been checked out by a mechanic,” Potts said. “I was promised it would not have any problems getting back to Houston, or around the country. All of that, and it was still just within our budget.”

Potts packed his four children into his 1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass and headed to Illinois to complete the purchase and return with their new home. Mom could not keep the children at home with her: she’s employed at a Houston area hospital and had to be at work. Dad and the kids saw it as a family adventure.

“We were excited when we arrived and got a tour of our new ‘mobile base camp,’” Potts said. “I had been up for almost 48 hours at this point and was ready to have a little peace and more room for the kids to spread out. We were given the full tour, and while it certainly had some flaws, it was all we needed. So, I handed our little nest egg over, took the keys, and headed to the local RV shop to pick up a few things, including a tow bar for our car before we headed to a campsite.”

About 15 minutes into the family’s “adventure,” Potts said, there was a noticeable power drop as he drove. “I was trying to be optimistic, and in a moment of disbelief perhaps thought maybe it was just the hill we were going up,” he said. “Then I heard a knocking noise that grew and got worse as we rounded the corner to the RV shop. We made it to a parking spot, but I felt numb. It was like a strange Jack and the Beanstalk story.”

This Houston area dad had trusted a complete stranger with his life savings based on a promise that the RV was in great shape and would be reliable. Now the family was short on money in a town where they knew no one, and Potts had his four children with him to care for with no clothes, food or toiletries. Contacting the seller was of no help to Potts; the seller was quick to remind him he no longer had any responsibility for the RV.

After a tow truck arrived, Potts took his children to a Walmart to buy food, blankets, and a pot for cooking. They spent the night in the RV in the parking lot of the mechanic’s garage to which it had been towed. Garage owner Eddie Horton was “very nice and offered to let us sleep in the RV in his parking lot,” Potts said. “He ran a cord and we plugged into it to run one of the A/C units. For the first time in 48 hours, we had a bed and slept well.”

The next morning, the garage owner’s wife, Monique, stopped by the RV and let Potts know someone from their church would provide an escort to Community Hope Center to help the family get clothes and a free lunch.

“This was hard for us, to need to be on the receiving side of giving,” Potts said. “Everyone was welcoming and kind ... while we were there, we met Jodie. Once she heard our story and that the next day was Calista’s birthday, she decided to make it her mission to have a party for us.”

Jodie Olbert is a volunteer at Community Hope Center. Calista, one of Potts’ children, was turning 13 on Aug. 29.

“The family came into the center, and their story was so sad, I just had to help,” Olbert said. “And Calista was in tears when she talked about not having a party for her 13th birthday.”

Along with dad Jack were sons Jackson, 17, and Dietrich, 14, as well as daughters Calista and Simcha, 10. “The whole family is pretty amazing,” Olbert said. “Dad is a photographer and the older son does photography with his dad. The younger son is an actor. I made some phone calls, and things just fell into place. I am very proud of our community and how we were able to help this family feel welcome. We were able to bring them some joy and some peace. It made their faith stronger.”

Before the Potts family knew it, Olbert’s phone calls had not only pulled a party together for Calista, but had also made their trip back home a bit easier to bear.

“Community Hope Center provided them with food,” Olbert said. “The Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm paid for the family’s lodging at the Best Western Premier, as well as providing clothes and other necessities for the entire family and a birthday cake for Calista. The firm is also planning to represent the Potts family pro bono in regard to the RV transaction. Airport Plaza Bowl provided free bowling and snacks for the family to take their minds off of the stress for a little while. Geno’s 140 Club provided them a free dinner.”

And the list continued.

“The Balloon Dude, Jay Almeter, donated a huge bouquet of balloon flowers to the birthday girl,” she said. “Duke Bakery provided a birthday cake. Upper Alton Baptist also pitched in their help. Edison’s of Edwardsville donated a party package, Alton Physical Therapy another dinner, Secure Horizon Insurance also donated. And most of all, we all were thankful for people’s prayers. As were the family — it made their faith stronger. Jack, the father, said that they were really down, but their faith was restored and they now know they’ll make it through it.”

“Thursday morning was Calista’s birthday,” Potts said. “We took a short trip to stop by Simmons law firm in Alton. They had a birthday present for Calista and a gift card for the family to get some other supplies. On our way back we found a coffeehouse, Germania (Brew Haus). As a family, we like visiting small local coffee shops and this one was great. Feeling like home, we found a cozy room where Calista opened her birthday presents. When the barista found out we were from Houston and it was Calista’s birthday, she offered us a butter cream pie … it was amazing! Just when we thought things couldn’t get better, a couple downstairs had bought our family pizza. We were so grateful; the kindness was so overwhelming.”

Since their trip to the Riverbend, the Potts family has made it back home. The RV still sits at Horton’s Garage.

“Still not sure what we are going to do with the RV,” Potts said. “Either way we will be out a lot of money and had more stress than we bargained for. The strangest thing happened to us while stuck in Madison County, though. The overwhelming kindness from strangers — good people that wanted to help to ease our burden — gave a weird little family from Houston some peace in a troubling time.

“Thank you to everyone who took it upon themselves to help us through the worst of it,” Potts said. “We will always have a soft spot for the great people in Madison County.”

