Lift every voice

Each year on the third Monday in January, Americans observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday. President Ronald Reagan signed a bill designating the day honoring King on Nov. 2, 1983.

The lessons that come with each year’s passing remain significant as the country moves further away from what was once a segregated norm. It was King who helped lead the charge and change the world, albeit in one short lifetime.

A commemoration honored the civil rights leader’s impact Jan. 19 on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. The main event began at noon, but civil rights documentary “A Time for Justice” was shown three times in the morning, with the film “Mighty Times. The Children’s March,” screening in the afternoon.

Presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, members of the Lewis and Clark Diversity Council also coordinated a special program that featured performances by a gospel choir ensemble, a performance from the Freedom Riders play, and readings of prominent speeches King delivered during the civil rights movement.

Included was the exclusive presentation of King’s most famous speech, “I Have A Dream,” by noted Missouri History Museum performer D.C. Cooper. The full room stood with thunderous applause and a standing ovation after Cooper delivered King’s message once again with the same passion and power as it was first delivered.

Other readers and performers included Taylor Vaughn, Louise Jett, Dr. Gerald Mozur, Peter Hussey, Jared Hennings, Andre Wright, Syrr Collins, Arantxa Salvador, Hallie Schilling, Gail Drillinger, Justin Taylor, Jen Cline, and Elizabeth Grant.

Lewis and Clark professor Dr. Mumba Mumba welcomed the near-capacity room of attendees.

“We want to invite each of you into the rich life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” she said. “Today we will celebrate and honor his life by reflecting on his powerful, important words which fought against unthinkable humiliation and dehumanization against African-Americans.”

She said King Jr. embraced the nonviolent civil rights protest movement.

“We hope that performances and reflections of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words will serve as a call to action for each of us to be champions of justice, equality and love,” she said.

When asked what she hoped the message taken away was, Mumba said, “I think the main message for us is that, when we have a commemoration for Martin Luther King, is just to highlight what was that journey like being a prominent figure and fighting in the civil rights era. There was a lot of violence against African-Americans, and equal rights issues were prominent.

“This is an opportunity for us to reflect on history and learn from this man. He used powerful words to change the world, obviously working with other key figures. And we can learn from what he did.

“The videos further allow us to be ‘in the moment,’ to see that children too made a change: that people lost their children, adults as well lost their lives, during this movement. I think that it’s a powerful reminder that, any time we’re fighting for whatever injustices that different communities are facing, in some cases some negative things happen. But people and children can be courageous enough to speak against unjust events when they see them.”

Brenda Lancaster directed the special gospel choir ensemble selected for the event. The choir performed “Steal Away” at the beginning of the program, with Jared Hennings as its featured soloist. Lancaster said the hymn was first composed by Wallace Willis as a Christian work song and was originally known as “Steal Away to Jesus.”

“Willis was a Choctaw freed man in the old Indian territory sometime before 1862,” Lancaster said. “He was a Choctaw Indian man, but he had been a slave too.”

The choir performed Lancaster’s own rearrangement of the piece.

When asked what prompted Lancaster to develop her own arrangement of this hymn for the program, she said, “When I hear original music, I hear it in my head. I’m hearing my own version of it most of the time. It depends on whether it piques my fancy or not — I may leave it like it is, but there’s a good chance that I may hear some chords or chord progressions that I like better and that I think will work better, especially for a choir.”

At the end of the day’s program, the choir performed what has become known as the National Negro Anthem, a piece first written as a poem by author James Weldon Johnson. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was first performed as a musical piece by a group of elementary students on President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, 1900, Lancaster said.

Students from Montessori Children’s House, on the college campus, were among the attendees at the viewing of the documentary “Mighty Times. The Children’s March.” LCCC professor Peter Hussey moderated the film viewing with the students, and Montessori faculty were also present to help guide the children through the film.

“The Children’s March” tells the story of how the young people of Birmingham, Ala., braved fire hoses and police dogs in 1963, eventually “bringing segregation to its knees.” The children’s actions are seen today as heroic, and the documentary serves as a discussion point about the ability of young people to be catalysts for positive social change.

“The children from the church — they wanted to get arrested,” Hussey told viewers. “They did so by walking down the street. It was peaceful, to make a point. Is this wrong?”

All of the Montessori students shouted out a unified “no!” in response.

After the viewing, when Dr. Mumba was asked for her thoughts about its impact on students, she replied, “When is it time to teach our children about race relations? This might have been their first time to watch such a lengthy documentary. They might have learned about this in history, but they might not have about the children particularly going into these jails in droves.

“It’s a powerful lesson, especially while their minds are so impressionable, to learn about what it was like during that time. For children to see other children say, ‘I want freedom just like everyone else,’ and to go out there and be sprayed with water — to be witness and subject to very violent types of acts. To see the lack of fears in the eyes of these children. They were making history, and fighting for the same cause as their parents,” Mumba said.

Martin Luther King Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929, as Michael Luther King Jr. He later had his name changed to Martin. His grandfather began the family’s long tenure as pastors of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, serving from 1914 to 1931; King’s father then served as its pastor, and from 1960 until his death King was its co-pastor.

King attended segregated public schools in Georgia, graduating from high school at age 15. He received his bachelor of fine arts degree in 1948 from Morehouse College, a distinguished institution of Atlanta during that time period and one from which his father and grandfather had both graduated.

After three years of theological study at Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania, he was awarded his bachelor of divinity degree in 1951. He enrolled in graduate studies at Boston University and completed his residence for the doctorate in 1953, receiving the degree in 1955.

By 1954, King had become prominent as a strong worker for civil rights. He was also a member of the executive committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He accepted leadership in early in December 1955 of the first defining Negro nonviolent demonstration of contemporary times in the United States: the bus boycott. This boycott lasted 382 days.

King was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at age 35, the youngest man to have received the award. He turned over the prize money that came with it, totaling $54,123, to efforts that furthered the civil rights movement.

King Jr. would go on to give many speeches and lead many peaceful demonstrations, trying to bring the country to open its eyes to the profound discrimination being practiced toward minorities. Among his speeches was one many know and embrace today as the one that made “a difference” and still does: “I Have A Dream.”

While standing on the balcony of his Memphis motel room on the evening of April 4, 1968, in town to lead a peaceful protest march in support of striking garbage workers, King was assassinated. His legacy, however, still stands.

