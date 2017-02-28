Lighting repairs to close I-270 lanes

× Expand roadwork

Periodic daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on Interstate 270 between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive near Granite City, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The right lane eastbound and westbound on I-270 will be closed at various times between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. These lane restrictions are needed to repair lighting along the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-270.

There will be no overnight or weekend lane restrictions. All lanes will be available during peak hour periods. It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

