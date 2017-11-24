Lights, trains, and Santa

× Expand Photo by Jeff Allsman Bethalto Christmas Village committee members Gary Ahasay and Dave Miller work on construction of one of the Christmas cottages that will decorate the landscape of Central Park in Bethalto in this file photo from 2016.

BETHALTO — Visitors and locals alike can make holiday memories together this year during the second annual Bethalto Christmas Village.

Opening Friday, Nov. 24, and running each weekend through Dec. 16, Bethalto Central Park transforms into a Christmas Village wonderland with lighted trees, animated lighted wire art, glass cottages decorated for the holidays, train rides for children, a holiday farmers market and more. This free festival is open 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Families can have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the park gazebo as they stroll through the park and enjoy the festivities. Visitors can also enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, coffee or holiday treats at the new farmers market.

Children can tour the park on a holiday train ride each weekend. Carolers and local musicians will capture the holiday spirit with Christmas tunes. A total of 75 lighted giving trees will sparkle throughout the event. On the last day of Bethalto Christmas Village, the trees will be delivered to needy families.

“We are really excited about another family-friendly year at Bethalto Christmas Village,”event organizer Jane Ahasay said.

Adding to the excitement is Buddy the Elf, who will appear at businesses throughout Madison County. Anyone who spots Buddy at a business can say “Buddy the Elf sent me” and receive a discounted purchase.

The Bethalto Christmas Village will be open in conjunction with the village’s annual Bethalto Spirit Victorian Walk on Sunday, Dec. 10. Bethalto’s Jeff Allsman said this is the 27th annual Victorian era-inspired walk.

A nearly 100-member community choir and orchestra made up of all volunteers will perform “Let There Be Christmas” at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Moreland Road to kick off the memorable walk.

“The choir and orchestra are comprised of singers and musicians from around the Riverbend area encompassing many different ages, including a youth choir,” said Allsman, who also serves as its director. “The choir, which began rehearsals in October, and orchestra is representative of the entire region and loves to gather each year for this Christmas concert.

“The concert features a variety of music of the season from Christmas standards, to holiday pops, to gospel and soul numbers, all combining to tell the Christmas story and entertain the audience,” he said. “There will be elements of humor and fun, and moments of emotional reflection as the audience finds its place in the miracle of Christmas.”

As in the past few years, the concert will feature an appearance by the Civic Memorial High School Chorus. The group will perform a couple of numbers from its holiday repertoire and join the choir for a selection.

“We are always thrilled when we get confirmation that the high school group will be part of our concert,” Allsman said. “They are a very popular part of our concert and a very talented group of singers. They add an element of excitement and anticipation each year and are so well-prepared by their director Brenda Woelfel. They know they have an open invitation. I’m hopeful that one day we will just know they will be part of our event going forward without invitation.”

Allsman said a new performer at this year’s concert will be the Zion Lutheran Church Handbell Choir, which will perform numbers from its holiday series and join the choir for a combined rendition of “Ding Dong Merrily on High.”

“I’m always trying to add new elements to the Christmas concert,” Allsman said. “This is the choir’s first opportunity to sing with a handbell choir. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The concert features soloists and ensembles from the choir and there will be other special surprises.

“There are some very talented musicians in the choir and orchestra,” Allsman said. “They, and the sound engineers from the church, volunteer their time and work very hard to bring this Christmas concert to the community. My goal is to provide selections that will trigger a moment or a memory that every member of the audience will relate to and be moved by. Not everyone celebrates Christmas the same way. We try to perform a concert that provides moments of enjoyment for everyone that last throughout the Christmas season.”

Visitors will experience a return to a quieter time at the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk as they walk the downtown area, viewing the storefront decorations, taking part in children’s craft areas and enjoying seasonal snacks, costumed characters, Father Christmas and more.

For more information, call Bethalto Village Hall at (618) 377-8051 or the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter