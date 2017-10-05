Lincoln School Alumni Foundation to hold benefit dance

EDWARDSVILLE — This year’s annual Lincoln School Alumni Foundation fundraising dance is set for Friday, Oct. 27, in the Leclaire Room on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus, 600 Troy Road.

The dance will feature 100.3 the Beat’s DJ Boogie Corleone, a popular St. Louis area radio DJ who will provide entertainment from 7-10:30 p.m. A silent auction and 50/50 drawing will be part of the evening’s festivities.

Tickets are $25 and the price includes hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available. Those who are unable to attend the dance but want to make donations can send a check payable to the Lincoln School Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 916, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Write District 7 in the memo section to ensure your donation is applied to this event.

Dance proceeds will benefit the Edwardsville School District.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Herman Shaw at (618) 659-0969 or foundation board members, and by visiting the following ticket outlets:

• The Bank of Edwardsville (main branch), 330 W. Vandalia St., Edwardsville

• The Edwardsville City Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville

• The Market Basket, 447 S. Buchanan (Troy Road), Edwardsville

• RP Lumber, 514 E. Vandalia, Edwardsville

• Cut N Up Barbershop, 1719 Troy Road, Edwardsville

• Shon’ A Salon, 517 E. Vandalia, Edwardsville

Former Lincoln School students started the foundation in 1986 to enhance educational opportunities of Edwardsville School District students. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and contributions are tax-deductible.

The foundation relies solely on the generosity of community leaders, organizations and individuals for its annual “giving” budget.

