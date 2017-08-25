Lindsay named chief of staff at OSF Saint Anthony’s

ALTON — Dr. John Lindsay was recently appointed chief of staff at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center at a meeting of OSF HealthCare medical staff. Dr. Colin Butterfield was appointed as credentials chairman.

Lindsay, a lifelong member of the Alton community, received his medical degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa. He is board-certified in foot and ankle surgery from the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and in wound care from the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing.

Medical staff department chairs include Dr. Catherine Wikoff, chair of OB/GYN/pediatrics; Dr. Rodger Hanko, chair of emergency services; Dr. Raj Patel, chair of medicine/family medicine; Dr. Paul Loethen, chair of surgery/anesthesia; Dr. Jeffrey Craver, chair of pathology; and Dr. Ryan Watson, chair of radiology. Dr. Dennis Sands serves as chief medical officer.

