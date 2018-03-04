Lining up for a lifetime

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

GODFREY — Students at Evangelical School have been marking Gentle Giant Robert Wadlow’s 100th birthday in big ways over the past couple weeks.

At the Feb. 22 finale, 300-plus students gathered in the gym to form the number 100 in recognition of Wadlow’s milestone birthday. Students in all grades had looked at Wadlow’s legacy in many different ways over the days before.

Kindergarten students had cut out silhouettes of themselves to place alongside Wadlow’s in comparison as they lined them up along walls in the hallway, including a cutout of Henry Bear. The bear has become a classroom placeholder for a student who has been out for some time after surgery, student Aubrey Rickman explained as she pointed out her own silhouette in the display.

In the school library, second-grader Leah Maggart shared her findings from her last year’s science fair project, which included photos, data, interesting facts as well as a growth chart comparing Wadlow’s growth to that of an average male at various ages.

Sixth-grader Emily Schrumpf talked about one of the displays that lined the school’s hallways, a special project that literally came from the heart. “Words that Hurt, Words that Heal” was an opportunity for students to think about bullying, the hurtful words often said to kids who are different, like Wadlow was, and how they can avoid hurting others’ feelings.

Sixth-graders Madeline Healey and Hilary Schrumpf shared how their math class incorporated Wadlow’s measurements into a fun activity that resulted in outlines of Wadlow displayed throughout the school.

Fourth-grade teacher Marissa McRae talked about her students’ classroom project, where they used Chromebooks to research other Guinness World Record holders like Wadlow. They presented their findings in class and on fliers that lined the hall outside their classroom.

Evangelical’s librarian, Ann Hamilton, talked about ways the library helped encourage the schoolwide project. There was a display of resource materials outside the library door, and an ongoing collage is being developed of Evangelical students who visit Alton’s bronze Wadlow statue on College Avenue and snap a selfie. Students also wrote a poem based on Wadlow’s name.

“It was important because of the relationship to Alton’s rich history,” Principal Maria Baalman said of the project. “We did not just talk about his size, though. We talked about his legacy, and his personality, too.”

