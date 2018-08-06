Lip sync contest to raise funds for Amare

Amare

EAST ALTON | Nonprofit organization Amare will have its second annual all-ages Lip Sync Battle fundraiser from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive.

The four-round elimination contest gives contestants a chance to win the first prize of $200 and a trophy. Contestants will go head to head with music genres in love, Disney, 1980s, and country categories with a panel of three judges.

There is still time to register as a contestant, which carries an entry fee of $25 for a single contestant, $35 for duet contestants, and $50 for a team of three to four contestants. Those interested in registering as a contestant may visit the website. www.amarelipsync.eventbrite.com. Songs chosen by contestants for each genre must be in good taste, appropriate for a community setting and emailed to volunteer@amarenfp.org for final approval.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and concession stand. Donations can be made by writing a check to Amare and brought to the event or mailed to P.O. Box 384, Wood River, IL 62095.

Amare works with those seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction by assisting with substance abuse treatment navigation, transportation financial assistance, developing a recovery action plan and recovery coaching, sober-home financial entry assistance, linking to other services/treatment options, and more. Funds raised will be utilized for programs and services.

Amare’s office is in the Riverbend Family Ministries building at 131 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River. Amare can be reached at (618) 251-9790, by their 24-hour resource phone line at (618) 741-7669, or by visiting the Facebook page.

