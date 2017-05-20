Literacy with a twist

With most literacy programs, you’ll find adults turning the books’ pages.

Typically, with programs that partner adults with literacy, children are in the audience. But in the Alton School District, it’s done a bit differently.

Reach Out And Read (ROAR) is a version of a reading program that started two years ago at East Elementary School. It grew to all seven of the district’s elementary schools at the start of this year. And like many programs of its kind, ROAR partners its students with adult mentors. But it’s the students who read to the adults.

Every Tuesday through Friday, volunteers gather in the morning before classes and help students choose books to read.

And at 7:45 a.m. every Wednesday, the residents of Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton arrive at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Godfrey to serve as the audience as first- and second-grade students from the school read to them.

“Since ROAR has started, the percentage of reads in the school has increased tremendously as well as the number of students participating in this program,” Alton School District Curriculum Director Elaine Kane said. “Lewis and Clark had only 98 reads for second quarter; with Evergreen residents, the students were able to have 585 reads for third quarter.”

Laura Robinson, community relations coordinator at Evergreen Place, 100 Glenhaven Drive, agreed.

“This program is amazing,” she said. “It makes it so worthwhile to get up early and go to listen to the students read. I think it has been as beneficial for us as it is with them. The relationships we are building, and letting the students know that we care, mean the world to us.”

Evergreen resident Dorma Finn makes the weekly trip to hear the students read.

“I love getting to spend time with the children,” she said.

“One of them said that I was their twin because we have the same glasses,” a smiling Finn said.

“You never know what you will hear, but it sure is fun,” fellow resident June Satterfield said.

Students and seniors alike were excited to learn the program will extend into the summer. As part of the elementary summer school program, ROAR will continue for three weeks in June at North Elementary. Robinson said Evergreen residents will have to get to school earlier, at 7:30 a.m., but they’re all willing to get up early.

“They don’t want to miss the whole summer of not getting to spend time with the kids,” Robinson said.

Heritage Operations Group LLC, the parent company of Evergreen Place, is a division of Heritage Enterprises Inc., which was founded in 1962 and is involved in residential and health care services for seniors. The company opened the first nursing home in Bloomington, Ill., where Heritage is headquartered. The company owns or manages approximately 50 facilities in Illinois and Indiana.

