Literary entrepreneur to speak May 4 at meeting

ALTON — The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women has announced that Melissa Meske, a literary entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience working with the media, business, nonprofit and education sectors, will be the speaker for the organization’s May meeting.

Meske will give a presentation discussing the topic of Harnessing the Power of Words in Print.

The organization’s goal is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women. The organization meets monthly and recently moved its meetings to 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all Riverbend business women.

The chapter’s next meeting will be Thursday, May 4. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for purchase at the SSP Grill. Reservations are appreciated. To attend, email Laura Mattson at wewillinois@gmail.com by Tuesday, May 2.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter