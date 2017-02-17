Litter cleanup set for Saturday on Great River Road

The organizations 1 Mississippi and Piasa Palisades Sierra Club are coordinating a litter cleanup this weekend along the Mississippi River.

This 3-hour cleanup will encompass at least 2 miles of Illinois 100, better known as the Great River Road, near Clifton Terrace Road. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Clifton Terrace Park, accompanied by snacks and warm beverages. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. All ages are welcome.

To make a reservation, call Tanner Aljets at (618) 520-9749 or email il1Mississippi@biodiverse.org.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1715126922081241/

