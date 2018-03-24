Little books, big imaginations

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

An imaginary owl friend, ninjas in an Alton dojo, a one-on-one dolphin connection, sightings of a ruby red diamond, generations of family recipes, a tale of great adventure and even a brave capeless hero. These were the stories told through creative works of words spilled out onto their pages from the minds of the area’s youngest authors.

Such stories were among those from North Elementary students in the Alton School District who took part in the 2018 Madison County Young Authors competition March 15 at East Elementary School.

A total of 142 students from nine schools tapped into their creativity, taking their thoughts from pen or pencil to the pages of the books they presented for the competition. Schools participating included North, East and West elementary schools as well as Eunice Smith, Gilson Brown, Lewis and Clark Elementary, Lovejoy, Mark Twain and Alton Middle School.

A total of 23 students were chosen to represent their schools at the county level of the competition. Seven students will also represent the district at the state level, including first-graders Tony Matthews, Juliana Snell and Tarah Ward; second-grader Bailie Hausman; as well as fifth-graders Nadja Kapentanovich, Sophia Doering, and Gabriel Futhey.

On Monday afternoon following the district event, North Elementary students sat down to talk about their books and their experiences along the way to futures as published authors. Out of 31 students, four will participate at the county level of competition in April, with one participating at the state level in May.

North teacher Heather Hall said participation is optional.

“The students not only choose to write a book, but they also get to choose what kind of book they want to write,” she said. “It can be anything from an A-B-C book all the way to a vacation or time around the family table. They can write fantasy, dreams and wishes, or even a biography or autobiography. They have to have at least one picture, a book cover, an ‘all about the author’ page, and they have to dedicate their books to somebody.”

Fifth-grader Gabriel Futhey’s book, “The Great Adventure,” is headed to the state level in April. Its 6 chapters and 21 pages tell the story of a boy named Quinn who lives in the same house with his “rather large family. His family included his cousins, aunts, uncles, grandpas, grandmas and, of course, his parents and sister,” as the book indicated. “The thing is, though, they were all living under the same roof.”

Quinn and his sister Madison, along with cousin Brianna, take part in the expedition of their young lifetimes, ending up in a time machine that first takes them all back to 2008, the year Quinn was born. Eventually coming back to 2018, many adventures unfold during their brief leap through time.

“The ideas in the book just kind of came to me while I was writing,” Gabriel said.

Books bringing wins back to North students from the county level were reviewed as well.

Fellow fifth-grader Nora Sancamper’s book, “Ghost Owl,” was inspired by her lifelong imaginary owl friend.

“The book is not what you think,” Nora said. “Ghost Owl is an imaginary friend of mine that has been with me since I was about one year old.”

Her book is a four-day journal of January days spent with Ghost Owl.

“She eats storms, which is good because I’m still afraid of storms,” Nora said.

“Around Our Table” is a book by young author and third-grader Erick Humphrey. The book is full of family stories told around the dinner table, along with photos and recipes that cross generations, including handwritten ones from his grandparents.

“It’s mostly about my family and the recipes we’ve made,” Erick said.

Third-grader Tanayja Young’s book, “The Ruby Red Diamond,” introduces readers to the main character of Lilly, along with other members of her newly discovered family. As one moves through the pages with Lilly, another discovery unfolds in which Lilly learns she is part of a royal family.

“Sometimes I see my mom wear jewelry with diamonds and so I called it that because I really like her diamonds,” Tanayja said.

Madeleine Ducey, also in third grade at North, wrote “The Florida Christmas Surprise.” Madeleine’s book tells the story of a family who gets what she described as “the biggest Christmas surprise ever” when their parents decide to take them all — including the kids, grandparents, aunt, uncle and cousins — to a Florida beach house for the holidays, a trip that would also include a visit with the dolphins at the local aquarium.

“It was the best trip ever,” Madeleine said.

Second-grader Kaylor Stanford wrote “Ninjas Vs. Ninjas,” a story about a group of five “good” ninjas from Alton who battle a group of four “bad ninjas” who tried to take over their Alton dojo. The good ninjas had special powers they only used for good, and as such, were “even more powerful than any evil power,” Kaylor said. As the story ends and good triumphs over evil, the nine ninjas band together, using all their powers only for good to “fight the evil in the world and become an even more powerful good dojo,” she added.

Fifth-grader Julianna Buchanan wrote the final county-placed book shared during Monday’s interview. In “Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” Julianna recounts the birth and first few months of life for her little brother, Ayden.

Immediately following his birth, Ayden was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Hospital, where he spent almost three months in NICU, the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Ayden was on a ventilator to help get the meconium out, and it helped him breathe,” Julianna said. “He’s almost three years old now. Ayden makes my family smile every day. He brought us together closer.”

Students Daymon Kirk, Tatyana Young, and Keirsten Keyhea also talked about their books and experiences. Each of the young authors shared similar thoughts on how much they enjoyed writing their books and that they plan to write even more. Some of them have already started planning for when they become famous authors one day.

But perhaps it is another line in Julianna Buchanan’s book that summed up the entire experience best for the bravery and confidence demonstrated by these students in writing a book and sharing it with the world.

“I hope that this story will give you faith to follow your heart and never give up on anyone,” she wrote. “That’s how my family knows not all heroes wear capes.”

