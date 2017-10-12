Livable communities forum to be held in Alton

ALTON - The AARP, The city of Alton and Senior Services Plus will host a Livable Communities Forum from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Oct. 25, with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m., at the Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave.

As a growing number of Americans age, local officials and community organizations are looking for solutions to best support those who want to remain in their homes and neighborhoods. Communities that provide supportive features and services such as affordable and accessible housing, a safe travel environment for drivers and pedestrians, proximity to social activities and economic opportunities, and access to quality healthcare enhance the quality of life for all residents. Local leaders are working diligently to prepare for an aging population and are partnering with AARP to meet this challenge.

The forum will discuss local efforts in Madison County and the surrounding area to make communities more livable and how new tools like the AARP Livability Index: Great Neighborhoods for All Ages can support this work. The Livability Index, an online tool, allows people to determine how well their communities are meeting their current and future needs. The Livability Index scores communities on 60 indicators across seven categories: housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement, and opportunity. You can check out your community at the following website: https://livabilityindex.aarp.org/.

National expert Mike Watson, Manager of Livable Communities from AARP’s Community, State and National Affairs, along with Alton Mayor Brant Walker, will lead the discussion. Other presenters will describe how local policies and programs are building livable communities across the area.

RSVP by Oct. 13 to (877) 926-8300.