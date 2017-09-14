Live Wright, love Wright

WOOD RIVER — Teenagers should be worrying about the prom, SAT scores and talking their best friend out of taking up smoking.

They should not have to worry about losing their hair or where a port will go.

That’s the message of an upcoming chicken and beer benefit on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the VFW hall in Wood River, 231 E. Edwardsville Road.

“This is going to be a fantastic benefit,” organizer Lindee Autery said. “We are having a live auction, a silent auction, and a raffle. We have so many wonderful baskets.”

In May, Allen Wright, 17, a senior at Roxana High School, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that has now metastasized to his liver. He has had two surgeries and undergoes chemotherapy every other weekend at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“Allen is a great kid. He dates my daughter,” Autery said. “We wanted to have this benefit to help his mother, Lori, be with Allen while he undergoes chemo (treatments).”

Allen loves playing on the school’s football team. He dresses when he can, but when he’s not there the team places his helmet on the middle of the bench so he can be there in spirit.

His teachers have been very supportive. They are working with Allen, who had originally planned to enlist in the military after graduation, to keep him up with his homework so he will graduate with his class in the spring.

“Allen is strong. He is a fighter. We are all praying for him,” Nicki Ogle, parent to one of Allen’s closest friends, said. “(His mother) has enough to worry about. We want to raise enough money so she can be with Allen and not worry about her job. This was a lot more work than I ever thought possible, but if it will help Allen and his mother it will be worth it.”

Robin Ripper helped organize the benefit.

“We are hoping to raise somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000,” Ripper said. “I will be over the moon if we can raise $20,000.”

The chicken and pasta dinner will be catered by Chef Bob Catering from East Alton, and DJ Paul Knoche, a relative of one of the Roxana Shells football players, is donating his time to the cause.

The auction offers a number of distinctive items, including a “booze barrel,” wine basket (including a flight from Bethalto to a Greenfield winery and back) and meat bundle as well as a Westie (West Highland white terrier) puppy. A local veterinarian has offered a year of service for the puppy (including its shots).

“I contacted 50 breeders and (none were interested),” Ripper said. “Finally, one woman ... donated an eight-week-old West Highland terrier.”

There is also a trip to Santa Claus, Ind., where it’s Christmas all year long, home to the 1880 Santa Claus Church, Santa Claus Post Office, and a Santa Claus statue erected in 1935.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling (618) 789-3177 (tickets will not be sold at the door). Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and dancing continues until midnight.

For those who cannot make the benefit but would still like to help, donations can be made at 1st Mid America Credit Union locations or online at GoFundMe.

gofundme.com/be5ebwqg

