Lively luau

ROXANA | Community Living Options/DD Homes Network hosted a Family Day Luau on Saturday at Rox Arena.

The event consisted of family, friends and residents from 11 homes in Southern Illinois. Individuals attended this year’s event from Calhoun Court, June Court, Vahle Terrace in Jerseyville, Aberdeen Terrace in Alton, Thelma Terrace, Pershing Terrace, Linton Terrace and Madison Terrace in Wood River, Edwardsville Terrace in Edwardsville, Freeburg Terrace in Freeburg and Bellefontaine Place in Waterloo.

Every year, Community Living Options/DD Homes Network hosts a family and friends day event. Approximately 200 people attended this year. Everyone enjoyed good food, music, dancing, arts and crafts and a silent art auction of pieces of art that individuals made themselves and could show off to family and friends. Everyone really enjoyed dancing to the DJ and being able to spend time with friends and family.

Community Living Options/DD Homes Network has been providing exceptional residential services to adults with developmental disabilities for more than 35 years in Illinois. As a network, they are committed to creating a positive, respectful, and engaging environment that advances a sense of independent living for individuals.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter