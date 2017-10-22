Living longer: cause for concern

The Long Term Care Directors of Nursing Annual Conference took place Oct. 11 at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Directors of long-term care facilities from throughout the greater Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City areas were among those attending and making the nominations for CNA (certified nursing assistant) of the Year. Carol Foster of Freeburg walked away with that honor.

“In sharing this information about the winner, we are trying to desperately bring honor and pride to a job that’s very difficult, experiences high turnover, low pay, long hours — you name it,” Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois said. “The senior care industry continues to grow and most homes are understaffed.”

“We used to sponsor a free conference just for CNAs, but the numbers have dwindled horribly as most homes can’t afford to let their CNAs off because of lack of coverage for their residents if they do so,” Smith said. “Staffing is worrisome. It’s our parents and families that suffer.”

She said the award is one small way the directors’ group can try to create change on a local level.

Barb Brown, a registered nurse and director of nursing services at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, talked passionately about the critical shortage of certified nursing assistants and the impact on long-term care.

“The CNA is the backbone; they’re on the front line,” she said. “It takes every discipline to provide care, but the nurse-CNA relationship is vital. We can’t do our jobs as nurses without them.”

CNAs, also known as nurse’s aides, patient care technicians or assistants, or patient service assistants, provide the most personal of care. They work in a variety of medical settings such as hospitals, private clinics, nursing homes, hospice and in-home care. Essentially, anywhere a nurse works, a CNA most likely is working as well.

According to NurseJournal.org, their jobs include main duties such as administering medications, assisting with catheters, suppositories, enemas, examinations, and massages under the orders of a nurse or physician. Cleaning and sterilizing equipment and bedding for patients, documenting symptoms and complaints made by patients, and applying clean dressings to patient wounds may also fall into their level of expertise.

One of the reasons these positions have a high turnover rate is because many CNAs choose to go back to school and become nurses after working in the field.

“It’s a hard job to be a CNA,” Brown said. “The pay is not wonderful, and you have to do things on the job that are not pleasant. If you’re a CNA in long-term care, it is because you want to help the patients. You are not doing it for monetary reasons. Places like Target, Amazon and McDonald’s often pay more.

“There are regulations that have to be followed that are not always easy to,” she said. “For nurses, it’s the same way. The nurses and the CNAs are not the ones benefiting from the high costs of health care.”

Brown has been a nurse for 52 years and has been working in the long-term care industry for more than 40 years. It’s her passion.

“The shortage is real,” she said. “And now the baby boomers are aging — there are more of them than the rest of us.”

Often families don’t know what to expect when they first come in, Brown said, or they come in with preconceived opinions based on what they’ve heard from others.

“Sometimes they come in looking for bad things,” she said. “We have to build their trust. Our jobs are not only physical but emotional, too. We treat their loved one as part of our family. They become our family, too. We love them, and we are concerned about the person entrusted to our care as well as their families.”

With the shortage, Brown said their goal is that it goes unnoticed by the patients and their families.

“Extra shifts, do more: whatever it takes,” she said. “Our employees always come together and pick up the slack. There are minimum standards set forth by the state and we ensure we always staff above those minimums.”

The New York Times, in a February 2014 piece by Judith Graham, reported that at the top of the list of occupations expected to grow between 2012 and 2022 are personal care aides, in the No. 1 slot (580,800 new positions); home health aides, No. 4 (424,200 jobs); and nursing assistants, No. 6 (312,200 jobs). Collectively, more than 1.3 million new paid caregivers will be needed to meet demand over the next decade.

Those total numbers may be underestimates, according to the Times, adding that, “According to PHI (formerly the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute), in 2020 the direct care workforce — by that point, about 5 million strong — will become the largest occupation in the United States, surpassing the number of retail salespeople.”

Addressing the shortage locally, Brown said, “There are assisted living and memory care facilities now for those who really aren’t quite ready for a nursing home yet but still need 24-hour care. That’s a good thing. They have taken some burden off the nursing homes to provide needed care.”

“We as an industry are now looking at compensation while continually maximizing our own organization’s very limited resources to try and figure out how to manage the shortage,” she said. “Work ethic is an industry-wide issue as well. Pride, loyalty, and responsibility are all hard to come by at times. People also move a whole lot more than they used to; it’s become a transient world. We have longevity at Eden Village, but we also have turnover.”

Eden Village will mark its 40th anniversary in 2018.

Brown shared much-needed character traits for those coming into the industry as CNAs.

“Levels of care may vary from basic needs to complete hands-on physical care,” she said. “Whomever you’re caring for wouldn’t be here if they didn’t need your help. This is not just a job, but a vocation. You need to not only have the clinical know-how, but true compassion.”

She also said CNAs, nurses, and other staff alike are expected to treat those coming under their care as if they were members of their own families.

“We want the families to know we truly care,” Brown said. “With my staff, I want to see the tears in their eyes when we lose someone.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter