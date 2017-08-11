LLC clinic aims to develop Alton’s creative economy

ALTON — Alton Main Street is teaming up with Jacoby Arts Center, St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts, and The Mission Center L3C to continue its educational series for creative entrepreneurs. The organizations are committed to helping artists and other creatives take their businesses to the next level of success.

An LLC Clinic is scheduled 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway. Whether you’re thinking about forming a limited liability company or already have one, find out if this business structure is for you. Attendees will have the opportunity for a 20-minute one-on-one session with a volunteer lawyer-accountant team from Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts.A link to register for this free educational session can be found on the homepage of www.DowntownAlton.com.

Downtown Alton is fertile ground for creative entrepreneurs to grow and thrive. For many communities similar to Alton, fostering small business growth has been the key to transitioning from a formerly manufacturing-based economy. Creative enterprises create jobs, improve quality of life, and are an important complement to community development activities. Such shops and services attract other young professionals and tourists to the area. Often, larger companies make decisions about where to locate their businesses based on the availability of a creative workforce, as well as the quality of life that a town rich in the arts offers to its employees. The Downtown Alton district has long been a hub for many classic creative enterprises, such as visual arts and media, but the horizon is being broadened as to what fields are considered creative, to include industries such as architecture, crafts, culinary, cultural, design, fashion, film, publishing, software development, and technology.

Alton Main Street and its partners are available to help entrepreneurs navigate obstacles.

“Our goal is to provide guidance, resources and information,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “I’ve been involved with many circumstances where a creative entrepreneur is a master at their trade, but just needed a little support on their weaker spots in regards to business. Providing these small business owners with access to expertise on areas such as accounting, marketing or real estate enables them to flourish.”

