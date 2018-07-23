Local administrator graduates from UCLA Head Start program

× Expand (From left) Alfred E. Osborne Jr., interim dean, UCLA Anderson School of Management; Ariella Herman, research director, UCLA Health Care Institute; Yasmine Daniel-Vargas, director, National Center on Program Management and Fiscal Operations; Veneta Wadlow, center supervisor, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services; Shawna Pinckney, director, Grants Division, Office of Head Start; Conrad Person, director, Corporate Contributions, Johnson & Johnson (retired).

Training completed by Head Start executive Veneta Wadlow will benefit children and their families from Riverbend Head Start and Family Services in Alton.

Wadlow is one of 38 graduates of the 2018 UCLA Head Start Management Fellows Program, a 12-day leadership and management development program conducted at the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Los Angeles. The program was developed in 1991 to strengthen the management and leadership skills of Head Start administrators and is funded by the Head Start National Center on Program and Management and Fiscal Operations.

Throughout the program, fellows are equipped with tools to lead and deliver developmental services in changing environments, secure funding, efficiently implement programs, and network with other Head Start executives. Since the program’s inception, 1,560 executives have graduated.

“Head Start creates the foundation for a wonderful future for children and their families,” said Yasmine Daniel-Vargas, director of the National Center on Program Management and Fiscal Operations. “Graduates of the UCLA Head Start Management Fellows Program have introduced successful community initiatives that make a lasting impact on the health, nutrition, and school readiness of the children they serve. The commitment of the UCLA Anderson School of Management to teaching excellence is a hallmark of the program’s enduring success.”

Head Start programs provide comprehensive developmental services to low-income, preschool children and their families. Head Start also provides medical, dental, mental health and nutrition care, and parent involvement services. Program directors supervise nearly 259,000 paid staff and more than 1 million volunteers nationwide. In 2016-17, Head Start programs served 1,070,000 children ages birth to five and pregnant moms, making a total of more than 35 million since its inception in 1965.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter