Local clubs preparing for Wings & Wheels Open House

EAST ALTON | The fabulous Wings & Wheels Open House will once again take place on the last Saturday of September at St. Louis Regional Airport on Illinois 111. Area clubs and nonprofits are gearing up to showcase their crafts and set up food and activity booths for the big event that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

Southern Illinois Camaro Club — car show (Saturday)

The Southern Illinois Camaro Club will once again sponsor the car show. This year the club is expecting hundreds of hot rods, antique automobiles, custom cars, motorcycles, and of course, Camaros. The fully restored High Roller Monster Truck will be there in its 1985 glory.

Advance sign-up is not required. Participants just enter the show grounds from Illinois 111 from 8-10 a.m. to register find their place. There is no cost to participate. Details can be found on the club’s website.

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 864 — fly-in

The fly-in , coordinated by the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Bethalto Chapter No. 864, will host an assortment of modern Cessna, Beechcraft, and Piper aircraft, ultralights, helicopters, and a few historic planes. Sometimes there are even specialty aircraft like gliders or a hovercraft.

This year’s special features include an Air & Space Museum display with an F-4 cockpit. The club’s food stand will serve their famous barbecue pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks. To learn more about the local EAA Chapter, visit its website.

East Side Radio Control acrobatics and Ham Operators — demonstrations

Another highlight of the show is radio-controlled aerial acrobatics with the East Side RC Club’s extensive selection of large radio-controlled model airplanes and helicopters. You can find East Side RCC online or on Facebook. On the other side of the tarmac, the Amateur Radio Emergency Service will set up a live broadcast demonstration.

Local nonprofits — food and activities

A number of local nonprofits like Rotary, the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and MDA will also be supporting the event and providing activities or fundraising for community causes. Families are welcome to bring picnic baskets or enjoy barbecue and other tasty treats from booths set up by these organizations. Full meals will also be available at the airport’s restaurant, the High Flyers Grille.

EAA Young Eagles — free flights for kids (Sunday)

On Sunday, Sept. 30, the day after the Wings and Wheels show, children ages 8-17 can return with their parents for free flights sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles.

Nationwide, the Young Eagles program has given more than 2 million a free introductory flight. The organization’s sole mission is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. You can learn more about the Young Eagles program online.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra will have horses on site for viewing and petting on Sunday. This makes great entertainment if there is a wait for flights and for siblings who don’t want to fly. Pictures of the horses and information on the sanctuary’s rescue work are available on the organization’s website.

St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton/Bethalto — open house

St. Louis Regional Airport and its 600-acre business park work to bring business opportunities and good- paying jobs to the Riverbend. The airport’s largest tenant, West Star Aviation, has been selected as Pro-Pilot magazines top Maintenance and Repair Facility for FIVE consecutive years.

Stop by Sept. 29 as the airport teams up with these important local organizations to bring family fun to the region. More information is available on the website.

Photos of past events are available on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter