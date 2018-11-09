Local culinary creations to take over Argosy Casino’s Music Hall

Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown Alton from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale at the Alton Visitors’ Center, 200 Piasa St.; Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, 112 W. Third St.; Olive Oil Marketplace, 108 W. Third St.; and Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway. Tickets are still available, and only 350 will be sold.

For only $15, guests will sample a variety appetizers, entrées and desserts from 18 of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Matt Taul. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID to board the casino. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include:

House salad with creamy Italian dressing from Decaro’s, smoked chili from Olive Oil Marketplace, Bistro Club sandwich from Brown Bag Bistro, crab cakes from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, Maki sushi rolls and chocolate-dipped strawberries from Lewis and Clark Community College, lobster pinwheels from Gatsby’s Grille, mushroom asparagus soup from State Street Market of Alton; various flavors of hot wings (barbecue, Lovett’s hot sauce and garlic Parmesan) from Lovett’s Soul Food, vegan sausage rosemary bread from The Old Bakery Beer Company, barbacoa tacos with charred tomato salsa from Bakers & Hale, Irish stew from Morrison’s Irish Pub, chicken andouille gumbo from Great Rivers Tap & Grill at the Best Western Premier, signature marinated beef on garlic cream potato from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, crab-stuffed mushrooms from Chez Marilyn, pork potstickers from Wang Gang Asian Eats, a variety of candy from Sherry’s Snacks, white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding from Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, and sweet treats from Spoon Baking Company.

Sponsorship opportunities are available which include complimentary tickets to the event. For more information, visit DowntownAlton.com, or to order tickets by phone call the Alton Visitors’ Center at (618) 465-6676.

