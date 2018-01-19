Local educator inducted into Hall of Fame

× Expand Dr. Rance Thomas holds a plaque at the International Educators Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Anaheim, Calif.

Dr. Rance Thomas, professor emeritus of sociology and criminal justice, was inducted into the International Educators Hall of Fame — Youth on the Move Inc . in Anaheim, Calif., for his achievements as an educator and Service Above the Call to Duty.

During his education career, he organized the mentoring program for minority students at Lewis and Clark Community College and served as chair for 11 years, was instrumental in establishing the Minority Affairs Committee, was inducted into Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Hall of Fame, and co-authored several articles in national and international journals. He was invited to write a chapter in a book on student motivation published by the university. During his career, he chaired the Students Achievement Committee for 12 years, served as a columnist for The Telegraph for approximately 20 years, the Suburban Journals of North St. Louis County for 5 years, and the Community News for 3 years.

Because of his contribution to the college and the community, he was the first professor in the college’s 32-year history to be awarded professor emeritus status upon retirement. He also was honored with the college establishing a Rance Thomas Endowed Scholarship for Criminal Justice Students.

For Service Above the Call to Duty, he participated in numerous community service organizations in Illinois and Missouri. He was co-founder of the North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice in 1998 and has served as president since this time working to promote racial understanding and social justice. This organization began with 17 churches and now consists of 24.

Since the shooting of Michael Brown and the Ferguson riots, Thomas has been working with five police chiefs, five pastors, and five others to improve relations between police and the community through an organization he developed, the Discussion and Solutions Committee.

During his career, Thomas served as president, vice president, chair, and member of various other organizations, including president of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial for eight years, president of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association for two years, member of the Fine Arts Council in Florissant, Mo., for two years, and member of the Lewis and Clark Community Annuitant Association for last 15 years. He has served as a member of Trinity Catholic High School Advisory Board for 15 years and currently serves as vice president, and has served on the SSM DePaul Hospital Advisory Board for more than 20 years and its Foundation Board for five years. He continues to serve on many other organizations working to improve conditions for others, including the Coalition of Concerned Citizens of the Alton Area for the last 15 years. As an ordained elder within the Presbyterian Church (USA), he served in a number of leadership roles, including moderator of the Synod of Mid-America that consisted of more than 500 churches in Illinois and Missouri, and has served for the last eight years on the Louisville Theological Seminary President’s Roundtable.

