Local educators earn statewide recognition

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Illinois State Board of Education on June 19 joined the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association to honor 59 educators whose professional organizations selected them as the best in their fields during the 2017-18 school year.

The organizations recognized the following exemplary local educators:

Ginger Cramsey of Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Godfrey, Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award

Sarah Jones of East Alton-Wood River High School, Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award

Spencer Saal of Madison Senior High School, Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award

The eighth annual Exemplary Teacher Recognition Award Luncheon in Normal honored education professionals in diverse disciplines from world language instructors and nutrition experts to the Dance Teacher of the Year.

“Educators help students imagine and aspire to futures they would not otherwise think possible,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “Teachers, health professionals, librarians, coaches, and other caring adults make our schools places of belonging for all students. Educators see the possibilities in young people before they can even see them in themselves. I express deep thankfulness for the educators across the state who make a strong social, economic, and civic future possible for all our communities.”

ISBE and the two state teacher associations co-hosted this year’s luncheon at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

“The Illinois Federation of Teachers proudly sponsors the Teacher Recognition luncheon each year to honor the dedication and innovation of our outstanding educators,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery, a veteran English teacher. “We have world-class teachers in Illinois and it brings us great joy to take the time to celebrate the best in the state.”

ISBE names a Teacher of the Year and recognizes more than 200 educators nominated by their communities as part of the Those Who Excel program each fall. The annual Exemplary Teacher Recognition Award Luncheon provides an opportunity to honor other award-winning education professionals from across the state.

“The Illinois Education Association is always proud to help sponsor the Teacher Recognition Luncheon, a wonderful way to thank and acknowledge Illinois’ many outstanding educators,” IEA President Kathi Griffin said. “The award winners have shown exemplary teaching in each of their fields, and they remind us that great education is being delivered to our students every day in every school in Illinois.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter