Local executive earns Governor’s Safety Award

Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti presented this year’s Governor’s Safety Award to Dan Becker, co-president of Becker Iron & Metal in Venice.

For the past seven years at the Downstate Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Day Conference, the state has presented the award to a person who has made significant contributions to safety and health training or research that have had a lasting impact for workers.

Sanguinetti and Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Joe Beyer joined employers and employees at the 27th annual conference. Illinois OSHA, along with many industry groups, sponsored the event to provide expert occupational safety management resources for employers of all sizes and industries.

“The health and safety of our workers should always be a top priority,” Sanguinetti said. “We need to balance worker safety while creating a business climate where companies like the ones at DIOSH Day can compete and flourish.”

The conference offered breakout sessions and networking opportunities with speakers and vendors from industry, higher education and regulatory agencies. It was a venue to learn about best practices and ask questions of peers and compliance agents about how standards are practically applied. Illinois OSHA, a division within the state labor department, was available to answer questions and sign up businesses for its On-Site Safety & Health Consultation Program, which offers free, confidential safety assistance to small to medium-size employers of 500 or less.

“It is great to see so many workers and businesses come out to learn more about workplace safety,” Beyer said. “Preserving the health and safety of all workers is not just critical for them and their families, but also for the economy at large.”

labor.illinois.gov

