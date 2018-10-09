Local fire departments receive Illinois American grants

American Water

More than $77,000 will be shared by 78 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2018 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, approximately 500 grants totaling more than $493,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We are proud to partner with our local firefighters,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “Illinois American Water tests and operates every fire hydrant annually. We also maintain all of the hydrants, over 29,000 across the state, in our service areas. We know the critical role water plays in protecting homes and businesses and we also know resources for our local heroes often runs short. Through this grant program, we are able to partner on another level and further support our local heroes.”

The grants were announced during National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 – 13, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” It educates about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire. Learn more on the website.

The grants provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water-handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs. Illinois American Water is providing grants to the following local fire departments:

Alton Fire Department

Cottage Hills Fire Protection District

Godfrey Fire Protection District

QEM Fire Protection District

Granite City Fire Department

Hamel Volunteer Fire Department

Holiday Shores Fire Department

Mitchell Fire Department

Worden Fire Department

