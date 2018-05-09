Local firefighters honored at ceremony

SPRINGFIELD | Firefighters from across the state gathered in Springfield to remember fallen firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Firefighters John “Mike” Cummins of the Homer Fire Protection District and Lawrence Matthews of the Dolton Fire Department were honored for their heroic sacrifice during the 25th annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony. Fire Marshal Matt Perez presented their families with the Duty Death Gold Badge.

“Our firefighters face great danger with courage and bravery each time they enter a burning building,” Perez said. “Today, we remember those we have lost and honor firefighters for their heroism and sacrifice to keep our communities safe.”

Two firefighters were also presented with the Medal of Honor award during the ceremony. It’s the highest award given to firefighters by the state of Illinois. Lt. Eric Schrage of the Collinsville Fire Department and Paramedic Todd Zobrist of the Highland Fire Department/EMS were selected for demonstrating selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty.

Nine firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. It is given to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty. Local recipients include Capt. Daniel Whiteside of the Alton Fire Department.

Fourteen firefighters received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of Illinois. Local recipients include Engineer Kris Ayers, Engineer Bill Hall, and Firefighter Jamie Wells of the Wood River Fire Department and Paramedic Ty Barr of Highland Fire/EMS.

In addition, six units received the Firefighter Excellence Teamwork Unit Citation Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to citizens.

One firefighter received the Certificate of Recognition which acknowledges those nominated for their dedication to the principles and traditions of the fire service, to the state and the community, with honor and integrity.

The awards recognized heroic actions during 2017. Nominations were reviewed and awardees selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.

