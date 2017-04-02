Local high school students see success at state competition

Mississippi Valley Christian School high school students returned from Schaumburg with an array of state winnings after competing in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools Academic and Fine Arts Competition.

Aaron Fox, son of Michael and Lois Fox of Alton, was state champion in brass solo, his third year as top winner, and will go on to national competition. He also placed second in state in U.S. history/geography and third in spelling.

Other MVCS state winners placing third in state were Katie Boyd, Solo-String; Caleb Gleason, Dramatic Interpretation; Katherine Vaughn, Oral Interpretation Poetry; and Michael Vaughn in Preaching–Topical.

