Local leaders to be recognized for environmental work

Dobson

Organizers of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival will recognize two community leaders for their contributions to conservation efforts in the region.

Great Rivers Land Trust Director Alley Ringhausen and freelance photographer Andrew Dobson will be awarded the 2018 Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards at 4 p.m. Saturday on the festival’s main stage.

Each year since 2007, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival Committee recognizes local residents who make significant contributions in environmental conservation in the Riverbend. Past awardees come from eclectic backgrounds and iconic area institutions and include Patti Brown, formerly of the Nature Institute; Nate Keener, Lewis and Clark Community College’s director of sustainability; and Sister Maxine Pohlman, director of the LaVista Ecological Learning Center.

The 2018 recipients have worked tirelessly to advocate, educate and inspire action in areas of environmental education, sustainability, and land conservation.

Alley Ringhausen has served as executive director of Great Rivers Land Trust since 2001. Under his leadership, the organization has protected thousands of acres of property in Illinois and Missouri, developed wetlands, reduced soil erosion, planned parks, restored streams, and partnered with numerous organizations. His accomplishments include implementing the Piasa Creek Watershed Project in partnership with Illinois American Water Company, restoration of the Boy Scout Lake at Camp Warren Levis, promoting the designation of the Rocky Fork Creek area as part of the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, and improvement of scenic, historic and ecologically significant properties along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. He has cultivated partnerships with many entities, including the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the National Park Service, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Sierra Club, Principia College, Lewis and Clark Community College, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, The Nature Institute, and the Illinois Nature Preserve Commission.

As a freelance photographer, lead photographer for AdVantage, and local community volunteer, Andrew Dobson has spent untold hours using his talent to photo-document and create art to promote the work of many organizations whose work is based on conservation and the environment. On any given day he will be out in the region’s wild and natural areas documenting 1Mississippi River Clean Ups, farming at LaVista CSA, hiking at the Nature Institute, paddling on Piasa Creek or the Mighty Mississippi, or hiking the majestic limestone bluffs of the Palisades. His images of the region’s natural beauty can be found in various publications and social media posts that promote conservation, recreation and ecotourism in the watershed. Dobson has designed many of the coveted Mississippi Earthtones Festival t-shirt designs, including this year’s Positive Energy, Go With the Current design.

The committee also sent out a special thank you to Mississippi Mud Pottery owners, Felicia Breen and Chad Nelson, who graciously donated time, talent and materials to produce the award.

