ALTON ABRIDGED: Local music store to celebrate spring

Halpin Music Company presents its annual Spring Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, rain or shine. Everyone is invited to their Alton store, 2375 Homer Adams Parkway, to enjoy free food, free music and prize giveaways, including a few “really nice guitars to some lucky winners,” according to store personnel.

Included in the music lineup are local bands Age & Treachery, Inner Outlines and Lost Track. The event is planned for the grounds outside the store but will be moved inside in case of inclement weather.

Downtown strolls back to the 50s

Alton’s 20th annual “All Wheels” Drive-In Car Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, on Third Street downtown, between Piasa and State streets. Just a block off the River Road and across from Argosy Casino, enthusiasts will feel like they’ve stepped back in time as they cruise along and enjoy the lineup.

This year’s theme is all about the 1950s, and those who make their descent on downtown are encouraged to do so in their bobby socks, poodle skirts, white Ts, rolled-up denims and leather jackets — just like they did way back when. There’s a pin-up contest for the grown-ups, and a “Little Miss and Mister Car Hop” costume contest for children.

Ladies can pre-register for the pin-up contest by sending an email to jillib100@gmail.com or italnprncs1@yahoo.com. There is a fee of $10, with prizes awarded for first and second place, along with an award for crowd favorite. Contestants must sign in on the day of the event by 11:30 a.m., with the contest taking place at 1 p.m.

The Smokin’ Oldies Band will play ‘50s-style rock ‘n roll from 2 to 4 p.m.

And of course, there will be cars. Dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 125 registered automobiles for the show.

As a qualifying show for the 2017 “Best of the Best,” the All Wheels Drive-In is presented by Alton Main Street and Time Machines Unlimited Inc. It is sponsored by AdVantage News, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Riverbender.com, The Telegraph and WBGZ Radio.

For complete details, visit altonmainstreet.org or call Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016.

Two markets, to market

The second season of Alton Main Street’s Night Market will launch June 1, scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday in the warehouse behind Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St. Many on-site amenities will be enjoyed by shoppers and vendors alike, including live music, food and beverages on the patio. Produce stands will be located under tents in the parking lot, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artisan products will be sold in the warehouse, such as soap, baked goods, wearable art, candles, home décor and woodworking items.

This late-evening market runs through the end of September and is an extension of the weekly Saturday morning Alton Main Street’s Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market from 8 a.m. until noon in the Argosy Casino parking lot at the foot of Henry Street.

Fireworks and Gin Blossoms on July 3

Mac’s Time Out Lounge is proud to present the Gin Blossoms after the Alton fireworks on Monday, July 3, in conjunction with Independence Day festivities happening all around Alton.

The concert will be on the street outside of Mac’s, 315 Belle St., and includes free admission and a children-friendly atmosphere.

With the Fireworks over the Mississippi preceding at the nearby Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, show producers are bringing this show to Alton to provide a memorable way for everyone to celebrate our country’s independence.

Owner Mac Lenhardt said he is continually working toward making his venue a “destination” in Alton, and has plans for more to come. “Along with the Kentucky Derby event, if everything goes right (with the Gin Blossoms on July 3), we’ll bring another one in September,” Lenhardt said. On May 6, Derby Day, he brought Badfinger in for an outdoor performance as a part of the Kentucky Derby celebration.

In the late 1980s, Gin Blossoms started to grow a huge following as the No. 1 local music draw in Phoenix and Tempe, Ariz. By the early ‘90s, their breakout album, “New Miserable Experience,” with singles “Hey Jealousy,” “Allison Road,” Until I Fall Away,” “Mrs. Rita,” and “Found Out About You,” kept them on the top of the charts for the next three years. “New Miserable Experience” was a crossover success and, to date, has sold more than 5 million records.

Alton’s amphitheater: the next big thing

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater recently announced a second big concert coming to the stage this summer. The soft-rock and adult contemporary sounds of Air Supply will fill the air July 23 as the band most prominent in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s performs live.

This is the second announcement of a national act coming to Alton in recent weeks; the first was Better Than Ezra to appear on Aug. 5. In addition to the two concerts, other events coming to the amphitheater include the Bikes & BBQ Festival on June 25, the annual Fireworks on the Mississippi on July 3, and the Food Truck Festival returning in late August.

