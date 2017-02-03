State seeks local organizations to provide meals for children

× Expand Students eat a meal in this stock photo.

The Illinois State Board of Education has issued a statewide call for school districts, local government entities and nonprofit organizations to help ensure every child has access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

The state board administers the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, also known as Summer Meals, to provide free meals and snacks to children when schools are not in session.

School districts, local governments and nonprofits can sponsor sites, housing the summer food programs at schools, parks, recreation centers, housing projects, migrant centers, churches, summer camps and other locations. Sponsors manage and develop their own sites and receive federal reimbursement via the state education board to cover the administrative and operating costs of preparing and serving meals. The state offers online training on topics such as financial management, system navigation and menu planning.

Entities interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the Nutrition and Wellness Programs Division at (800) 545-7892 or cnp@isbe.net and register for a mandatory new sponsor workshop at http://webprod1.isbe.net/cnscalendar/asp/eventlist.asp. ISBE will host new sponsor training workshops 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

March 8 in Marion

March 29 in Alsip

April 12 in Peoria

April 19 in Schaumburg

April 26 in Fairview Heights

May 17 in Springfield

“Childhood hunger affects almost every community in this state,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “ISBE is very proud to administer the Summer Food Service Program in Illinois. We count on SFSP sponsors and meal sites across the state to play a vital role in helping children get the nutritious meals they need to be ready to learn when they return to school in the fall.”

For every 100 children who receive meals through the National School Lunch Programs, only 14 receive meals over the summer. Although 172 Summer Food Service Program sponsors and 135 Seamless Summer Option sponsors administered more than 2,200 meal sites in 2016, Illinois’ children need many more sponsors to provide access to healthy food in every county in the state. Illinois has 36 counties with no summer meal sites.

The state board partner organizations No Kid Hungry and the Illinois Hunger Coalition staff a calling and texting hotline to refer families to their nearest meal sites. Interested families can call (800) 359-2163, text “FoodIL” to 877-877, or visit SummerMealsIllinois.org.

Current SFSP sponsors should register for a current sponsor workshop at http://webprod1.isbe.net/cnscalendar/asp/eventlist.asp.

