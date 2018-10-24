Local organizations recognized for sustainability achievements

Twenty-seven Illinois companies and organizations were honored for significant achievements in protecting the environment, helping sustain the future, and improving the economy. The winners were announced during a ceremony at the Union League Club in Chicago.

Local winners include:

Lewis and Clark Community College – Godfrey

Madison County Planning and Development Department – Edwardsville

Menasha Packaging 21G – Edwardsville

“Illinois’ success as an economic and cultural leader depends upon our responsible management of natural resources, as well as sustainable development,” said Kevin OBrien, director of the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center, which administers the awards program.

Every year, a group of champions represents the highest models of sustainable commerce, resource use, and governance — the winners of the Illinois Sustainability Awards.

Since 1987, ISTC has presented Sustainability Awards to organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to environmental excellence through outstanding and innovative sustainability practices. Any Illinois public or private organization is eligible to apply for the award. Winners are selected through a rigorous process of review and examination by ISTC technical assistance experts.

