Local professional women’s organization regroups

ALTON — The Greater Alton chapter of Women Empowering Women is regrouping after a brief end-of-year hiatus.

Its first meeting of 2017 will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers. This is a new meeting time. Lunch will be available for purchase through SSP’s School House Grill.

There are no membership fees for joining and the monthly meetings feature a guest speaker as well as the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads, and expand participants’ professional and personal acumen. The featured speaker for the March meeting is Dr. Katie Drake Sherer of Sherer Chiropractic, who will share tips and tricks for “clean eating.”

For information or to make a reservation for the meeting, contact Laura at wewillinois@gmail.com or (618) 781-1279.

