Local projects receive $1.3 million in federal funding

Projects in Edwardsville and Wood River were among those awarded funding in a nearly $37 million investment to expand travel options and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout the state, Gov. Bruce Rauner said in a press release Monday.

The 54 projects approved through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.

The state awarded $943,200 to Edwardsville for the Illinois 157 Shared Use Path project and $412,030 to Wood River for Wood River Streetscape Phase 2.

“Investing in local infrastructure is a sure-fire way to improve safety and quality of life,” Rauner said. “These awards and projects will go a long way in making our great cities and communities even better places to work, raise a family and do business.”

Made possible by federal funds administered by IDOT, the awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around communities. To be eligible, applicants must commit a local match of at least 20 percent to their project and demonstrate a plan to have their awards spent within four years.

For the latest funding cycle, IDOT received 218 applications for projects worth an estimated $252 million. The next call for projects will be during fall 2019 followed by a spring 2020 award announcement.

“By investing in our local communities, we are strengthening our state’s transportation system as a whole,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said. “Each of these investments embodies our core mission at IDOT and brings us a step closer to our goal of a multimodal transportation system that benefits all residents of Illinois.”

Click here for more information about the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter