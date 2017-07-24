Local school districts awarded nutrition grants

School districts in East Alton and Madison are among the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program federal grant recipients for the 2017-18 school year, the Illinois State Board of Education announced Monday.

The program assists schools with introducing students to fresh fruits and vegetables they may not otherwise have the opportunity to learn about or eat.

“Research shows that students with access to healthy meals perform better in school,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “Introducing young students to fresh fruits and vegetables helps to establish lifelong healthy eating habits and fosters an interest in nutritious foods – where they come from, what they look like, and what they do for growing brains and bodies. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program supports ISBE’s vision of Illinois as a state of whole, healthy children.”

ISBE has administered the federal grants to elementary schools across the state each school year since 2008-09. All elementary schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program are eligible to apply. The program criteria gives priority to elementary schools that have greater free and reduced-price lunch participation.

For instance, in 2015, a Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grant made it possible to offer fresh peaches to students at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Chicago – it was the first time some students had tasted a fresh peach.

View the full list of schools and the funding levels.

