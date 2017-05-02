Local students earn national homeschool award

× Expand (From left) Students earning the Classical Conversations Memory Master award included (from left) Weston Meyer, Lucy Wisnasky, Layla Eppard, and Jacob and Blake Schaper. Not pictured is Vincent Bishop.

Students from Classical Conversations homeschool community recently capped months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program at two end-of-year culmination programs and awards presentations.

The celebrations included student presentations on various topics including science and history, the display of fine art projects, as well as group class performances of all the children in attendance at both Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville and Community Christian Church in Alton.

These outstanding students earned the Memory Master award on May 2, when each child spent approximately four hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. In addition to a chronological timeline of 161 events and people, the other subjects were: 24 events in history; 122 locations and geographic features, including countries in Central America and Africa, as well as countries, cities, features and bodies of water in the Euro-Asian continent; 24 science facts on ecology, astronomy and physical science, including the laws of thermodynamics and Newton’s laws of motion; six Latin conjugations (and their meanings) for the verb love; English grammar facts, definitions for pronoun, noun, adverb, adjective, gerund, appositive, conjunction and interjection; double negatives; types of nouns; coordinating conjunctions; adverbs telling to what extent; 65 pronouns; math, including common squares and cubes, geometric and algebraic formulas, and unit conversions; as well as reciting all 45 U.S. presidents.

The students honored were: from Maryville campus: Layla, daughter of Pancho and Emma Eppard of Greenville; Vincent, son of Jon and Jenni Bishop of Maryville; Blake and Jacob, sons of Tyler and Christy Schaper of Alton; Lucy, daughter of Ryan and Mary Wisnasky of Collinsville; from Alton campus: Weston, son of Natalie and Brett Meyer of Bunker Hill.

Memory Master is a program available to all Classical Conversations participants nationwide.

Classical Conversations comprises communities of homeschooling families all around the world. There are programs for kindergarten through high school graduation that focus on learning through the classical method. There are campuses in Alton, Maryville, Fairview Heights and Mascoutah. For more information about Classical Conversations, or the programs each of these communities offer, visit classicalconversations.com or email mwisnasky@classicalconversations.com.

