Local students win Illinois American art contest

Illinois American Water has chosen the winners of its annual Imagine a Day Without Water art contest.

The company offered the contest to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms within the company’s service area. The contest coincides with the Value of Water Coalition’s Imagine a Day Without Water event to raise awareness about the value of water service.

“It’s hard to imagine even just one day without water,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water. “We need water to make our morning coffee, to cook family dinners, to fight fires, for public health and more. Even though water service is essential, the public often takes its value for granted.

“We want to thank our local educators for taking time to talk to their students about the value of water,” he said. “Our team was impressed with the number and quality of entries received from across the state.”

These local winners earned a $100 donation for their classroom:

• Twanya Davis, fifth-grader at East Elementary School in Alton

• Brooke Rister, fifth-grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey

• Cassidy Eccles, fifth-grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey

WINNING ARTWORK: tinyurl.com/y6uno93g

imagineadaywithoutwater.org

