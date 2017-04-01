Local women making indelible marks on history

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The YWCA of Alton's Women of Achievement 2017 are (seated, from left) Jeny Lewis, Dorothy Nagy, (back row, from left) Georgia Bratton, Mary Pat Venardos, Martha Schultz, Linda McCormick, Ruth Meyer and Mary Cordes. Not pictured are Theresa Franklin and Tammy Smith.

As Women’s History Month comes to a close for 2017, soon 10 of the community’s most distinctive women will be recognized for their part in building a better tomorrow.

The YWCA of Alton will honor them for their roles in empowering women and eliminating racism throughout the area, and throughout the world, April 27 at its annual Women of Distinction banquet.

While these 10 women share the common thread of community service and volunteerism, the methodology and mantras behind their actions are distinctly diverse.

Georgia Bratton of Alton says her story is made stronger because of support from her husband, Terry.

“I have to thank him because

he has allowed me to do what I do and has supported me in doing it,” she said.

Bratton spent 30 years professionally in the insurance industry, and she has donated her time as a volunteer over the last four decades. She began volunteering with Project Helping Hand in 1986.

Bratton is active in the Busy Fingers Sewing Club; the club is 69 years old and one of its oldest members is 102. She serves on the board of the YWCA of Alton and is involved in many other community-based organizations. Her volunteerism is expansive. When it comes to words to live by, Bratton’s are “love others as you would want them to love you.”

Honoree Mary Cordes serves as the assistant director of circulation and strategic services for Hayner Public Library District, where she has served for more than 20 years since starting there as a page while still in high school. Her work with the Alton Area Business and Professional Women has brought her many positive memories and taught her the importance of volunteerism.

Cordes serves on the board of the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton and with the Great Rivers Choral Society. As for her words of wisdom, Cordes says “I try to approach every experience I have with a positive attitude and as a chance to learn something new. Of course, working in a library, my personal motto is ‘read, read, read!’”

Theresa Franklin’s hometown is Wood River, but she lives in Alton now. She has been married to her husband, Larry, for 34 years, and they enjoy three grown children. She said her parents taught her core values of honesty, integrity and working hard. Her siblings taught her how to share, negotiate and speak up for what she wanted.

“But the challenges and rewards of being a wife and mother have made me who I am today,” Franklin said.

Franklin is a licensed massage therapist who is nationally certified in massage and bodywork. Most people know her from her work at Be Well Now. She is specifically trained in prenatal and lymph massage, as well as in breast cancer, hospice, HIV and AIDS, and is a certified yoga teacher. She volunteers her time with the Salvation Army and at St. Ambrose Church. Words she lives by each day are “never underestimate the power of your words.”

Jeny Lewis of Alton is engaged to David Quigley and is the mom of two sons, one in college and one a sophomore at Alton High School. Her parents have been married for 42 years, and she is the oldest of 5 and their only girl.

“My grandmothers, Betty Henkhaus (93) and Betty Hornsey (89), are two of the strongest women I know,” Lewis said.

A graduate of Alton High, Lewis was part of the East Alton Rotary scholarship program, noting it as “a great experience.” These days, Lewis volunteers with the Alton Boys and Girls Club, the YWCA and Alton Athletics. She shares these words to live by: “life is too short; don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Linda McCormick grew up in Rosewood Heights and went to Roxana High School. Most notably today, she is known as Godfrey’s “first lady” and for her popular store at Alton Square Mall, the Cookie Factory Bakery and Café, which she has owned since 1979. She and her husband, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, enjoy a daughter and son-in-law, along with two granddaughters.

McCormick noted her co-chairing of the annual Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign with her husband as one of her most meaningful “privileges.” She has also helped with the William BeDell Center’s dance and is involved with the Godfrey Women’s Club and the Philanthropic Educational Organization Illinois Chapter. The words of President Harry Truman guide her in life: “it is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” She adds her husband’s wise words to her daily mantra as well — “work hard so you can play hard.”

Ruth Meyer has a diverse history of community activism and racial advocacy. Growing up in rural Jerseyville, she has been a resident of Alton since the mid-1980s. Meyer has seen much in her years and has been at the forefront of many pivotal moments in history. She is retired now, but her professional life led her through the world as a licensed clinical social worker after completing coursework at University of Illinois and Washington University in St. Louis. It was during those college years that her anti-racism work began, and she served as a VISTA (now known as Americorps) volunteer and with the Peace Corps.

Meyer has been at the root of change during tumultuous moments, such as violent civil conflicts in Costa Rica and Nicaragua. She has also worked here at home in times of chaos, as an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services employee and as a community organizer helping with disaster relief. Since her retirement, she continues work with the American Red Cross’ disaster relief. She also continues to serve as a racial justice advocate and is part of the Alton YWCA’s Racial Justice Committee, the St. Louis Anti-Racist Collective and the St. Louis Women’s Group on Race Relations. Meyer believes in living by principle rather than by “one-upping” others. Her life’s motto is “principles before personality.”

Beginning her years of community service when her two children entered Scouting, honoree Dorothy Nagy of Godfrey believes involvement in the Scouts gave her children an opportunity for growth in morals, values and education. She completed her education at the former Shurtleff College in Alton, which is also where she met her husband, Bill. He had just returned from active Navy duty during World War II. Nagy is most noted in local history archives as the Foster Township supervisor, being elected in 1985 and serving until she retired in 2009 at age 82.

Another important opportunity to serve the community came to Nagy in 1988 when she coordinated the volunteer American Association of Retired Persons tax counseling for the Alton senior citizen program. There are many other times throughout her 55 years of service that Nagy notes as having a major impact, each with their own special purpose. Nagy’s love of people and her determination to make the quality of life better for all have fueled her commitment to community service throughout the years. She shares these words with others: “carpe diem. Have courage and don’t be afraid to take chances.” Nagy said she learned this bit of advice as she grew older and more confident.

Cottage Hills’ Martha Schultz grew up in Godfrey. She and her husband, Mark, have one daughter. Along with them and her parents, she credits her four sisters and two close friends with shaping her into the person she is today.

“Each of these individuals are a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t be where I am at today without their support,” she said.

Schultz is a banker by trade, working for First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust. She volunteers her time with the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, RiverBend Growth Association and American Cancer Society. She also serves with several Wood River-based organizations. Her words to live by: “follow your heart, do what you love, and live your life to the fullest. Take chances and know this is your life and you can achieve anything you want.”

Tammy Smith prides herself as a lifelong resident of Alton and the mom of four children, who have blessed her with eight grandchildren. Smith’s mother, who retired after 35 years as a carpenter, helped shaped her views as a professional and as a mother. She also gives much credit to her significant other, Eric Williams, for showing her “a new world and how to take time for myself, relax and just enjoy life.”

Her professional work has been as a security therapy aide for the past 22 years at the Alton Mental Health Center. Smith is also the founder and director of A Precious Organization, providing assistance, education and support for families affected by sickle cell disease. She was appointed as 4th Ward alderwoman for the city of Alton upon the passing of Alice Martin. Her community service work is extensive, and the words that keep her motivated to that end are “trust and believe in God. Never give up, no matter how bad things may seem, and respect yourself and each other.”

Mary Pat Venardos of Godfrey and her husband, Fred, have a son and daughter-in-law who have given them three grandchildren. As one of eight children in her family, her parents instilled in all of them the value of volunteerism and giving back to the community in which we live. Attending Catholic schools, Venardos was always taught “service before self.”

Professionally, Venardos has worked for 34 years with the Alton School District, with 30 of those in administration as a principal. She is an assistant principal at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Alton. Another honoree with extensive community service and volunteerism experience dedicated to improving social justice and empowering women, Venardos had these wise words to share: “look for the good in others and to never doubt your own self-worth. Be brave in the face of adversity and stay strong by positively asserting yourself to be the change you wish to see in the world.”

On the evening of the 2017 Women of Distinction banquet, the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Reservations are still available at $60 per person, $480 for a table of 8, or $600 for a table of 10 and can be made through the YWCA’s website or by calling (618) 465-7774. You can also stop by the YWCA at 304 E. Third St. to make reservations.

altonywca.com

