Local writers to share original words of art

JERSEYVILLE — Members of the Writers and Wannabes Guild of Greater Jersey County will host an evening reception on Thursday evening, April 19 at the Jerseyville Public Library. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., writers and wannabes will share original words of art with attendees, along with light refreshments provided by the library.

Guild members are hosting the reception and reading night as a part of its month-long exhibition at the library. The exhibition, Words of Art: An Introductory Dialogue, is on display in the library’s upper level and is the group’s way of marking April’s national celebration of words with a distinctive local display that is also deeply personal. Every year, April is observed as many things, including National Poetry Writing Month.

Also on hand for the evening will be a trio of local published authors who will also share their words and have books on hand for purchase and signing. Authors participating include Nancy Miller of Dow, Kendra Witt of Hardin, and Melissa Meske of Jerseyville.

This group of local published writers, and those aspiring to be, have been meeting every third Thursday evening for the past nine months at Jerseyville Public Library. They are now ready to share some of their own original creative words and works of art, along with a few favorite words from others, in an exhibition being hosted at the library all month long.

Exhibiting their works of words throughout April are Karen Ballard, Cathy Davis, Melanie Dierking, Zackery Dierking, Diane Hughes, Melissa Meske, Heidi Moore, and Emily Vandygriff.

“We encourage those who are enthusiasts of the arts or the belief in the power in words to come out and enjoy the evening,” Meske said. “We are also still looking for published authors from the Greater Jersey County region to join us for the evening. While our sign-up list for reading at the event is full, authors are still invited to have their books on hand for sale and signing.”

If you are an author and would like to participate, contact Meske at melissa@poweredbyfontandpen.com.

About the Writers and Wannabes Guild of Greater Jersey County

Formed in July 2017, the Writers and Wannabes Guild of Greater Jersey County (WWG) meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Jerseyville Public Library, 105 N. Liberty St. Anyone who is interested from the Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin or Madison County region, as well as from surrounding communities, can join in and benefit. A virtual experience is also possible through the Facebook page.

Writers from all genres and mediums, and those who want to be, are all invited to join — fiction and nonfiction authors, poets, songwriters, freelancers, journalists, public relations and marketing professionals, content writers, etc. The intent is to focus on the world of words, helping to strengthen writing and connect with those who also share common interests, goals and challenges.

