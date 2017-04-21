Locally produced food on menu for cancer fundraiser

COLLINSVILLE — Get ready to party with a purpose at the American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro-East from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive.

The evening will feature dishes using the freshest local ingredients championed by local executive chefs as well as desserts and libations from local distilleries, wineries and craft brewers.

“We’re really excited about how things are coming together,” said Rob Schwartz, chairman of the Madison County Regional Leadership Board. “This year’s Farm to Table will have incredible musical entertainment, mouthwatering food, some amazing auction items you won’t want to miss, and so much more — all in support of the extraordinary mission of the American Cancer Society.”

Proceeds will help the American Cancer Society save lives by helping people stay well through prevention and early detection; helping people get well through hands-on support; by finding cures through groundbreaking research; and by fighting back through public policy efforts. Because of the progress made against cancer, 500 lives are saved every day that would have otherwise been lost to cancer.

Each year, more than 250 guests attend the annual event and last year’s event sold out. Last year, the event has raised more than $130,000 in the fight against cancer.

For information, contact Brett Schuette at (618) 288-2320, ext. 3.

cancer.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter