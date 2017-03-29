Locals in London witness attack aftermath

March 22 left an unforgettable mark on the world as citizens from 10 nations were hurt or killed in the attack carried out at London’s Parliament building district.

News reports indicate an American traveling with his wife in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary, a constable with London’s metropolitan police and a British schoolteacher walking along Westminster Bridge from her school were all killed. There were many more wounded.

Just days earlier, Alton resident Amy Sholar and her mom, Sarah Woodman of Godfrey, had been in the exact spot of the terrorist attack, experiencing some once-in-a-lifetime moments together as they toured popular London destinations including Westminster and Big Ben — and the Parliament building. In fact, their hotel was just a couple of Metro stations away from London’s ground zero.

The district where the Parliament building stands is full of tourists, people from all around the world, Sholar said. Throughout their visit, barricades from nearby road construction caused the attack site to be wide open and more heavily populated than usual.

Sholar and Woodman had traveled to Paris a few days before the attack actually occurred, but they returned to London on March 25 before departing back home with a flight out of Heathrow Airport. Sholar said she and her mother’s feelings were the same as those she witnessed throughout their travels in London, and in Paris, during the days of and following the violence.

“We were, and everyone else was, shocked, surprised and very sad,” Sholar said.

While in Paris on the day of the event, the pair were on a tour bus visiting the D-Day beaches at Normandy, which added to a very real sense of sadness that underscored the day’s unfolding events. Sholar said as they would step into shops and cafés throughout their visit in Paris, the televisions were all tuned into the news, “and the headlines in Paris were all about the attacks.” She and her mother noted how people were glued to the TV sets, and to their smartphones and tablets.

When they returned to London and to their hotel room on Saturday, Sholar said “constant sirens could be heard from our hotel room. That was something different from when we stayed there for the days just before the attacks. We had not heard that before.”

Sholar also said she had previously visited Paris just before the 9/11 attacks in the United States. While visiting again this time, she noticed a very significant difference that exists now.

“There is a heavy presence of military and police in Paris,” she said. “At the Eiffel Tower and at all the popular spots, but walking around the neighborhoods, too. The military are in their uniforms and carrying automatic weapons. There is much difference in the security presence now in Paris.”

But not in London, Sholar said. She and her mother both wonder, though, if London will change the way Paris did.

“It’s a changing world,” said Sholar, noting how the seemingly once innocent and curious wonder of travel and tourism is shifting. “It’s just different now.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter