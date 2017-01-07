Longtime local city planner heads north

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Matthew Asselmeier, deputy director of development and housing for the city of Alton, smiles from behind his desk as he reflects Dec. 27 upon some of his favorite memories of his tenure here before his service to the city ended Dec. 30. He has headed north to serve as senior planner for Kendall County, starting there Jan. 3.

With what has been a lifelong interest in helping communities grow, Matthew Asselmeier landed in “just the right place” back in April 2006. That place was Godfrey. For him, that’s where the excitement of the last decade-plus really took off.

The last five years spent with the city of Alton has added to that growth momentum, and Asselmeier is getting ready to expand once again. His last day as the deputy director of development and housing for the city was Dec. 31. He now heads north, to another part of Illinois ripe with growth potential, as he starts his new job as senior planner for Kendall County.

With Yorkville as the county seat, Asselmeier will be working primarily with the unincorporated portions of the county and their zoning and planning concerns. He started in his new role on Jan. 3.

“One unique aspect of the new job will be working with the rural, unincorporated areas of Kendall County, which will be very different than working on zoning and planning for a city,” Asselmeier said. “For example, they have a 40-acre rule, where a development cannot encroach upon a 40-acre parcel and divide it up into pieces. It is in place to protect and preserve parts of the rural area and the farmland.”

After acquiring his master’s degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in December 2003, Asselmeier’s first “day job” in the field was as a research planner for Jefferson County, Mo. His “night job” at the time was as a consultant to the city of Waterloo, helping them with their strategic planning for the city’s growth and development.

These experiences led him to Godfrey, where he worked as the village’s economic planner until moving into the mayor of Alton’s office in June 2009. In May 2013, he moved once again to the city of Alton’s building and zoning department.

“I’ve always been interested in planning and zoning issues and have always had a desire to help communities grow and prosper,” Asselmeier said. “With this new job, I was given a great opportunity, too good to pass up, to move into another position to help plan for and spur community growth.”

Kendall County’s population is approximately 122,000.

Among the many successes Asselmeier got to be part of during his 10-year tenure in the Alton and Godfrey area, he says a few really stand out. In Godfrey, being part of the development of a comprehensive plan for the village was “very rewarding,” as was being there for the initial action that led to the development of the village’s Walmart Supercenter, he said.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick recalled Asselmeier’s involvement in key projects for the village’s growth while McCormick was a village trustee. He particularly noted Asselmeier helped develop the initial comprehensive plan for the village as well as the emergency operations plan, both of which put the village out in the virtual world of the internet as Asselmeier also created the village’s first website.

“He is an extremely bright young man,” McCormick said.

For Alton, the one success that stands out among the others for Asselmeier on his list of accomplishments is the TIGER III (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant application that brought more than $13 million to the development project at Alton’s former Robert Wadlow golf course. That site is being developed into the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center.

He said being part of building rezoning throughout Alton that allowed new owners to develop the properties with the vision they had in mind while not intruding upon neighbors was also exciting as it furthered the city’s growth, progress and potential.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker shared his thoughts on Asselmeier’s tenure with the city: “When I came into this office as mayor, it was Matt that helped me and my staff make an easy transition because of the knowledge he has. He is a wealth of information. Kendall County will be getting a great person that is detail-oriented and I wish him the best. He will be sorely missed.”

Asselmeier noted leaving the area is going to be tough, as he has many good memories of his time here.

“I have met a lot of really great people in the last 11 years, and I enjoyed working with all of them, too,” he said. “This place will always have a special place in my heart.”

His wife, Jessica, along with their two canine kids, Roscoe and Madeline, will join Asselmeier in Kendall County after the sale of their home in North Alton near Alton Little Theater is complete.

“Our house is on the market now,” he said with a smile, adding, “hopefully someone will see this story and jump right in.”

As for his successor, Asselmeier had just a few sage words of advice to share.

“You’ll need to be a good listener, most importantly. People have lots of good ideas; some are feasible, others are not. You need to listen and figure out first if their ideas can be done, then guide them in turning the vision they have into a success.”

And as with any community planner, Asselmeier says his successor needs to have the most important trait of all — that of common sense. He said a little patience wouldn’t hurt, either.

